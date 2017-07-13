Pastor Pleas For Unity

A controversial decision to take the state flag down at city offices in McComb has a local pastor hoping city leaders take it another step further.

Todd and Rochelle Foster are pastors at the Well Church in McComb. After high tensions formed among city leaders in the wake of the flag vote, this week Todd made a heartfelt plea before the selectmen and the Mayor.

Through watery eyes, he asked city leaders to work together for a better future for McComb.

"I love our city, I love our administration we pray for them were behind them 100 percent," said Todd Foster. "I just wanted us to rise above some of the things that are holding us back, so Rochelle and I were just challenging, encouraging. I hope it was taken that way."

"It's more than black and white," said Rochelle Foster. "I think the perception of our city is that we are really divided because of what was happening at city hall in a few hours a week, but in reality, there's a lot of beautiful things happening in our city."

Foster hopes city leaders and community members can move past their flag differences, and work to build a better, closer knit community.

He says the future of the city, and even economic opportunities could count on it.

Residents from all corners of the city are hearing Pastor Foster's message thanks to social media.

"I thought it was heartfelt, thought it was real and hopefully it has the potential for real conversations to start and for it to go further," said Community Believers Culture Fellowship Church Pastor Greg Partman.

