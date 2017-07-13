MDOC inmate uses cell phone to record aftermath of contraband shakedown

MDOC detention officers are stepping up efforts to intercept contraband, but some things still slip through the cracks. A raid at the facility in Alcorn County didn't sit well with one inmate. So much so that he pulled out his cell phone and recorded the aftermath.

"I lost my charger. We just got shook down," said Mississippi Department of Corrections inmate Devin Johnson Jr. in cell phone video provided by a viewer.

Despite the shakedown, he managed to keep a cell phone smuggled into the Alcorn County Regional Correctional Facility in Corinth. The viewer who sent us the video said Johnson forwarded them the recording.

The 32-year-old inmate's picture is on the Mississippi Department of Corrections website. Johnson is serving seven years for armed robbery in Harrison County.

The video takes us inside the facility after a contraband raid Wednesday.

"Man they shook me down," said Johnson. "Cut my hair. Shook down my whole house basically. Shook my whole house. All that s#@t everywhere".

The convict showed a large area of inmates on bunk beds and walking amid items scattered on the floor. He turned the camera to his face and voiced frustration about the raid.

"They just shook us down," said Johnson. "This is a big shakedown. See that, they went in the TV".

MDOC reports that during the raid more than 100 cellphones and cellphone chargers, shanks, bags of tobacco and other contraband items were seized.

We reached out to MDOC for their response to the video.

Officials said they are continuing the investigation at the facility in the aftermath of the Operation Zero Tolerance's contraband bust.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.