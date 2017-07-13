Mississippi Sanitation worker is recovering from burns after trash explodes on his route

A Waste Management worker is recovering in the hospital from burns after something in the trash exploded on his route. This happened Wednesday night on North Bierdeman Road in Pearl.

“We are definitely happy Percy Greenwood came out in the best possible way that he could imagine," said District Manager Tige Harrington. "He had some injures and some burns, but it is not something that is going to be long term.”

Waste Management Officials say their employee was doing his usual street pickup when something went terribly wrong.

“We went to work, the hopper on the back of the truck and the fluid or chemical we collected came out and exploded out," added Harrington. "It may have been some form of a pesticide or an acid.”

Waste Management officials say too often folks tend to toss prohibited items in the trash such as toxic and radioactive substances as well as flammable materials.

“We find ourselves collecting a lot of paint cans, pesticides," said Harrington. "We are often collecting all different types of chemicals from pool chemicals, we have a lot of tires out there we cannot service.”

While these sanction workers are trained to catch certain hazardous materials from being dumped in these big trucks and later going to the landfills, residents are also encouraged to do their part to promote safety and keep the environment clean and green.

“That just goes through continuous education and help them understand what is environmentally safe what is also safe from the community aspect so you don't have injuries like we had the other day. If you do have a question please give waste management a call. We will definitely try to educate them on how to contain, where they can take it to,” said Harrington.

For more information about Waste Management go to wm.com.

