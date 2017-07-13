Byram Police make carjacking arrests

An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.More >>
The eels, which are actually hagfish, are considered a delicacy in Korea. Some of the ells were alive on the highway, trying to slither to safety.
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.
The Greenville Police Department said a woman is dead after a shooting in a downtown Greenville parking garage.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
Verizon said that the personal information of six million users has leaked online, according to CNN Money.
