Byram Police make carjacking arrests

Byram Police, with the help of the Jackson Police Department and the United States Marshals Violent Crimes Task Force, has arrested three individuals in connection with a carjacking that took place on June 26, 2017, at a Davis Road daycare center.

One individual remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Ricky Ray Williams, Jr. of Jackson was taken into custody on Monday, July 10, 2017, by U.S. Marshall and charged with Armed Robbery and Carjacking. Municipal Judge, Dale Schwindaman set bond for Williams at $250,000.

Charlie Winston, IV of Jackson was taken into custody on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, by U.S. Marshall and charged with Armed Robbery and Carjacking. Municipal Judge, Dale Schwindaman set bond for Winston at $170,000.

Danielenique Griffith, of Jackson, was taken into custody on Thursday, July 13, 2017, by U.S. Marshall and charged with Armed Robbery and Carjacking. Municipal Judge, Dale Schwindaman set bond for Griffith at $170,000.

Derrion Stewart, 19 years old of Jackson, is wanted and remains at large for the charges of Armed Robbery and Carjacking. Stewart is considered armed and dangerous.

Griffith, Williams, and Winston were transported to the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

If you know the whereabouts of Derrion Stewart or have any additional information that can help investigators, please contact Byram Police Detectives at (601) 372-2327 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

