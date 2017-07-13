Governor Bryant visits Leflore County crash site

After seeing the crash site in Leflore County, Governor Phil Bryant has issued two declarations



The first is an emergency declaration which will go towards preserving that crash site hoping to deter anyone from visiting the area as the investigation unfolds.

The other declaration regards all State Flags being lower to half staff Friday. This is just one of many ways Governor Bryant says the state plans to honor the men who lost their lives.

"A day will come when we will identify this crash scene in some manner a monument, a plaque, in some way," said Governor Bryant. "That when generations hence see it, they will remember the 16 of America's finest who lost their lives in that bean field and we will honor their memories forever."

So far, investigators say the south side of the crash had been combed through. Now, their focus is north of Highway 82, where possible explosive ordnances could still be on the ground.

An additional 85 marines were flown in to help with the investigation. They were actually flown in on the same exact model of plane that crashed.

We are told they will be staying in the dorms at Valley state for the time being.



