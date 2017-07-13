Bridges are still blocked off in Jackson after months, and businesses are suffering

A year and a half after the bridge on West Street closed, no work has been done to fix or re-open it. And that's not the only bridge in Jackson with that story.

The Robinson Road bridge also remains closed; another example of long detours that local shop owners say is killing their business.

Mary Harden, the owner of Beatty Street Grocery say their sales have gone down 20% since the bridge by their building closed.

"Everyday when I look up the street, there's no work started on it," said Harden. "So I'm getting extremely frustrated. I'm planning on staying here and working as hard as I can, but it makes it more difficult."

Harden also says she's contacted the engineer responsible for the West Street bridge project multiple times, and that every time they speak he tells her it'll be another three to four months before work can start.

