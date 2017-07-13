Three arrested in Byram carjacking fourth suspect still on the run

Three arrests have been made in connection with a carjacking at a Byram daycare center last month. Byram Police, with the help of the Jackson Police Department and the United States Marshals' Violent Crimes Task Force, have taken three Jackson men into custody, one of them Thursday. One suspect who is still wanted in the case is considered armed and dangerous.

The carjacking took place on June 26, 2017, at a Davis Road Daycare Center in Byram.

Ricky Ray Williams, Jr. was taken into custody on Monday, July 10th, by U.S. Marshals. He is charged with armed robbery and carjacking. Williams' bond is set at $250,000.

Arrested Tuesday, also by U.S. Marshals, Charlie Winston, IV. He is charged with armed robbery and carjacking. Winston's bond was set at $170,000.

Danielenique Griffith, was picked up by U.S. Marshals Thursday. He faces armed robbery and carjacking charges. Griffith's bond also set at $170,000.

19 year old Derrion Stewart of Jackson remains at large. He faces charges of armed robbery and carjacking. Stewart is considered armed and dangerous.

Byram police say Griffith, Williams, and Winston were taken to the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond.

If you have any information on Derrion Stewart or have any additional information that can help investigators, you can contact Byram Police Detectives at (601) 372-2327 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).

