M-Braves ace Mike Soroka tosses 7 shutout innings for 10th win of 2017

Press Release from the Mississippi Braves

The Braves made moves and found chemistry to hand Mississippi (5-15, 39-51) its first win in five games. Ronald Acuna was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett earlier today where he went 3-for-4 with a home run in his debut while Austin Riley and Tyler Neslony made their Double-A debut for Mississippi tonight where Riley went 2-for-4 with four assists at third base.

The M-Braves scored first in the third inning when Connor Lien led off with a double down the left field line and Mike Soroka laid down the perfect sacrifice bunt to move him to third. Lien then scored on Keith Curcio's sacrifice fly to right, giving Mississippi a 1-0 lead after three.

Curcio provided more offense for the Braves in the fifth inning when he hit a two-out, solo shot over the right field wall to put Mississippi out front 2-0.

Mike Soroka was outstanding for the Braves, shutting out Pensacola (10-11, 50-41) for seven innings. He struck out six while surrendering just four hits to pick up his 10th win of the season.

Mississippi sends LHP Tyler Pike (0-4) to the mound in game two as Pensacola counters with RHP Deck McGuire (8-6). Game time is slated for 6:35 PM.

Mississippi (5-15, 39-51) 2R 8H 0E Pensacola (10-11, 51-41) 0R 5H 0E Win: Mike Soroka (10-5) Loss: Keury Mella (2-7) Save: Devan Watts (2)