This Morning on WLBT: Plane crash victims' bodies taken to Delaware

Good morning. After sixteen hearses made a solemn procession to the Mississippi Air National Guard Base in Jackson, the bodies of most of the victims of the military plane crash in Leflore County are now at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. On the news this morning, we'll have the latest on the ongoing search for clues at the site of the crash.

A 44-year-old man has died after his car was hit by a train in Jackson. We'll explain how it happened.

And our summer weather pattern of hot days punctuated by quick downpours will continue through the weekend. Meteorologist Heather Sophia will have the First Alert Forecast all morning long.

Join us on WLBT from 5-7 and on Fox 40 from 7-9. We're up-to-the-minute the minute you're up.