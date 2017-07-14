3 suspects steal computers from Kosciusko Walmart

On July 1, two males and one female entered Walmart in Kosciusko and loaded three computers into a buggy.

At the checkout counter they proceeded to pay for the computers with cash.

During the process they distracted the cashier and we're able to steal cash back from the cashier before it was placed in the register.

The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

They left in a dark colored suv or mini van.If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Or submit a tip online by clicking on the tab on Central Ms Crimes Stoppers FB page.

You can also submit your tip information from a mobile device or any other computer by going to www.P3tips.com.

