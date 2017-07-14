JSU DE Keontre Anderson named SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

The Southwestern Athletic Conference released its 2017 SWAC Preseason Teams Friday with 14 players from defending SWAC Champion and Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl winner Grambling State being tabbed for the most individual honors.

The teams were announced during SWAC Football Media Day at the newly renovated Birmingham Marriott after ballots were cast by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors.

49 players were named to this year’s preseason teams, with several returning players that earned SWAC All-Conference honors at the conclusion of the 2016 season. Should a player that was named to the first team in the postseason awards not return, the second-team player for that position was elevated to the first team. Players were ranked in their position based upon the number of votes received. Ballots required voters to rank their selections in order. After helping lead the Tigers to a conference-best 11-win season, Grambling State quarterback Devante Kincade was the voters’ choice for the SWAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year award. In 2016, Kincade completed 63 percent of his passes and threw for 3,022 yards with 31 touchdowns against just four interceptions.

Jackson State defensive end Keontre Anderson was tabbed as the SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year after leading the nation with 25.5 tackles for a loss to go along with nine sacks and six hurries.

Prairie View A&M had the second most selections with eight including four first teamers. Alcorn State and Southern were tied for the third most amount of selections with seven apiece (four first team selections each) while Alabama A&M garnered five selections. Jackson State nabbed three spots, Alabama State and Mississippi Valley State each had two representatives while Texas Southern and Arkansas-Pine Bluff had one selection apiece.

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Devante Kincade (QB) – Grambling State

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Keontre Anderson (DL) – Jackson State

2017 Preseason All-SWAC Football Team

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

QB Devante Kincade (Grambling State)

RB Martez Carter (Grambling State)

RB Jordan Bentley (Alabama A&M)

OL Trent Scott (Grambling State)

OL Donovan Wheaton (Prairie View A&M)

OL Timothy Gardner (Alcorn State)

OL William Waddell (Grambling State)

OL Sam Baptiste (Alabama State)

WR KhaDarel Hodge (Prairie View A&M)

WR Devehon Lindsey (Grambling State)

TE Dillon Beard (Southern)

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

DL Keontre Anderson (Jackson State)

DL Aaron Tiller (Southern)

DL Michael Brooks (Alcorn State)

DL DeVhon Reed (Prairie View A&M)

LB Kenneth Davis (Alabama A&M)

LB Sean Jones (Texas Southern)

LB De’Arius Christmas (Grambling State)

DB Danny Johnson (Southern)

DB Everett Nicholas (Mississippi Valley State)

DB Tere Calloway (Alabama A&M)

DB Derrick Dixon (Grambling State)

FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS

K Nick Carden (Alabama A&M)

P Owen Hoolihan (Prairie View A&M)

RS Martez Carter (Grambling State)

SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

QB Austin Howard (Southern)

RB Sta'Fon McCray (Prairie View A&M)

RB De’Lance Turner (Alcorn State)

OL Skylar Prol (Southern)

OL Deonte Brooks (Alcorn State)

OL Vincent Hunter (Jackson State)

OL Austin Simmons (Alabama A&M)

OL Alvin Solomon (Mississippi Valley State)

WR Norlando Veals (Alcorn State)

WR Darius Floyd (Prairie View A&M)

TE Jordan Jones (Grambling State)

SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

DL Christopher Johnson (Grambling State)

DL James Harper (Prairie View A&M)

DL Brandon Varner (Grambling State)

DL Ramonte Bell (Alcorn State)

LB Kentavious Preston (Southern)

LB Malcolm Williams (Grambling State)

LB Shawn Bishop (Jackson State)

DB Ja'Terious Pouncey (Grambling State)

DB O.J. O’Neal (Alcorn State)

DB Jamar Mitchell (Southern)

DB Percy Cargo (Grambling State)

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Trevor Vincent (Alabama State)

P Jamie Gillan (Arkansas-Pine Bluff)

RS Joshua Simmons (Prairie View A&M)