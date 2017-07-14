Alcorn State picked to win 4th straight SWAC East Division title

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

East Division defending champion Alcorn State totaled 80 points as it was named the preseason favorite to win the East. Alabama State was selected to finish in second with 66 points, Jackson State received 59 points, followed by Alabama A&M (45) and Mississippi Valley State (20).

In the West Division, reigning SWAC champion and Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl winner Grambling State was chosen as the overall favorite after amassing a conference-best 85 points in the voting. Southern was selected second after it received 68 points. Prairie View A&M followed closely in third place with 59 points while Texas Southern (37) and Arkansas Pine Bluff (21) rounded out the order of predicted finish.

2017 Eastern Division Predicted Order of Finish

School Points

1. Alcorn State 80

2. Alabama State 66

3. Jackson State 59

4. Alabama A&M 45

5. Mississippi Valley State 20

2017 Western Division Predicted Order of Finish

School Points

1. Grambling State 85

2. Southern 68

3. Prairie View A&M 59

4. Texas Southern 37

5. Arkansas-Pine Bluff 21

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.