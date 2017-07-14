Alcorn State picked to win 4th straight SWAC East Division title - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Alcorn State picked to win 4th straight SWAC East Division title

Press Release from the Southwestern Athletic Conference

East Division defending champion Alcorn State totaled 80 points as it was named the preseason favorite to win the East. Alabama State was selected to finish in second with 66 points, Jackson State received 59 points, followed by Alabama A&M (45) and Mississippi Valley State (20).

In the West Division, reigning SWAC champion and Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl winner Grambling State was chosen as the overall favorite after amassing a conference-best 85 points in the voting.  Southern was selected second after it received 68 points. Prairie View A&M followed closely in third place with 59 points while Texas Southern (37) and Arkansas Pine Bluff (21) rounded out the order of predicted finish.

2017 Eastern Division Predicted Order of Finish

School                                    Points

1. Alcorn State                          80

2. Alabama State                        66

3. Jackson State                       59

4. Alabama A&M                        45

5. Mississippi Valley State      20

2017 Western Division Predicted Order of Finish

School                               Points

1. Grambling State                85

2. Southern                           68

3. Prairie View A&M             59

4. Texas Southern               37

5. Arkansas-Pine Bluff        21

