Duer Sharp discusses elimination of SWAC Championship at SWAC Media Day

Even though it's 2017 SWAC Media Day, 2018 was a topic of discussion in Birmingham. The SWAC announced last month that they would eliminate the SWAC Championship game after the 2017 season. Commissioner Duer Sharp said that a drop in attendance and the rise of the Celebration Bowl were the main factors in the decision.

SWAC Commissioner Duer Sharp says drop in attendance + popularity of Celebration Bowl were key factors in eliminating title game in HTown pic.twitter.com/3VWSUa0y2q — Jeff Barker (@JeffBarker_) July 14, 2017

The 2018 SWAC champion will be determined by the team with the best conference record. That team will advance to the Celebration Bowl. The SWAC will have a 7 game schedule in 2017. A shift back to a 9 game slate could happen in the coming years.

