Duer Sharp discusses elimination of SWAC Championship at SWAC Me - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Duer Sharp discusses elimination of SWAC Championship at SWAC Media Day

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect
WLBT WLBT
BIRMINGHAM (Mississippi News Now) -

Even though it's 2017 SWAC Media Day, 2018 was a topic of discussion in Birmingham. The SWAC announced last month that they would eliminate the SWAC Championship game after the 2017 season. Commissioner Duer Sharp said that a drop in attendance and the rise of the Celebration Bowl were the main factors in the decision.

The 2018 SWAC champion will be determined by the team with the best conference record. That team will advance to the Celebration Bowl. The SWAC will have a 7 game schedule in 2017. A shift back to a 9 game slate could happen in the coming years.

See more SWAC Media Day coverage here: http://www.msnewsnow.com/category/303028/swac-central?clienttype=generic

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly