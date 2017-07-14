MBI: Four people arrested in connection with Tippah County double homicide

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tippah County Sheriff have arrested four people in connection with a July 6 double homicide in Walnut.

Authorities have arrested 20-year-old Kedarius Hamer and 17-year-old Nakero Hamer, both of 102 Elmview Street, 17-year-old Thomas J. Hamer of 725 Sugar Hill Loop, Bolivar, Tennessee and 21-year-old Terrenz Mason of 2347 Hardaway Church Road, Michigan City, MS.

The Hamers have been charged with two counts of first degree murder each. Mason has been charged with accessory after the fact of first degree murder.

Paul Joel Koster and Ayla Roxanne Hopper were found dead in their home located at 231 County Road 303 in Walnut about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6.

The Hamers are being held without bond, Mason is being held on $20,000 bond. All four accused are being held in the Tippah County Jail.

