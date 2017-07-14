Man convicted of killing Ole Miss officer set for release

A prosecutor says he will try to block the state's planned release of an inmate convicted in the 2006 killing of a University of Mississippi police officer.

The Oxford Eagle reports the Mississippi Department of Corrections issued a notice Thursday that 31-year-old Daniel Cummings will be released from prison July 28.

Cummings was sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty in 2007 to manslaughter for the dragging death of officer Robert Langley.

Cummings was a second-year University of Mississippi student when 30-year-old Langley pulled him over in traffic in October 2006. Cummings drove away, dragging the officer more than 200 yards. Prosecutors said Cummings had drugs and alcohol in his system.

District Attorney Ben Creekmore says he will file an objection to Cummings' release.

