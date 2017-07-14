One person dies after Rankin County head on collision

Rankin County Coroner David Ruth says one person has died after a Friday head on collision in Rankin County.

Coroner Ruth said 50-year-old Brett Sanchagrin of Florence died early Saturday morning from injuries he sustained in the accident.

Ruth says police were called to the accident on Jerusalem Church Road around 3:19 p.m. Friday .

Our crew on the scene says one driver was air lifted and the other victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

At this time we do not know the extent of the other victim's injuries.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

