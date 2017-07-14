Two injured after head on collision in Rankin County - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Two injured after head on collision in Rankin County

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
RANKIN COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Two people have been injured in a head on collision in Rankin County.

Our crew on the scene says one driver was air lifted and the other victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

We're told the accident happened on Jerusalem Church Road.

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

