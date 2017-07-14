Responders continue to search for weapons, evidence following military plane crash

Investigation and recovery efforts remain underway in Leflore County following Monday's deadly military plane crash.

Marines, the Mississippi Department Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks' Special Response Team, and other responding agencies have been using helicopters and manpower to search the fields along Highway 82.

They're searching for any weapons and ordnance that may have fallen out of the KC 130-T as it was going down. A job, many first responders will tell you, can be draining both physically and emotionally.

"It's tough," Chief of Law Enforcement for MS Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, Colonel Steve Adcock said. "It's tough on the officers involved, but they are very well trained. They know they have a job to do. They try to be as respectful as they can for the families and help anyway that they can."

No timeline has been released for how long the investigation may take, however, Governor Phil Bryant has declared the crash site as an emergency area. That means if you don't live in the area or if you are not involved in the investigation, then don't go there.

Anyone who finds crash-related items or debris is asked to call police immediately.

If you take it for yourself, you will be criminally prosecuted.

