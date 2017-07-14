Motorists await completion of Ridgewood Road resurfacing

Residents were excited when paving recently began on a highly-traveled Jackson street. That elation wore off when weeks later work stopped.

Pothole riddled Ridgewood Road is where that work started about a month ago. Now the street is left uneven and some say worse than when the work began.

"This is one of the busiest streets in Jackson," said Michael Nelson. "It should be fixed".

The Jackson educator drives Ridgewood Road daily and is one of the many motorists frustrated that repaving is at a standstill.

A portion of Ridgewood was repaved near Ridgewood Court.

But the work ends there. Plantation Boulevard to Briarwood Drive has been milled but left without resurfacing.

Motorists feel they have been left to deal with uneven surfaces for weeks, and the potholes along the street have gotten worse.

"I don't know what they did," added Nelson. "They stripped it and then they just left it."

"Atkins right here should have been taken care of because that road is completely torn up. They should have fixed that part and then at least fix where the bridges connect because that's what's causing more of the problems".

DeAnna Emhovick of Pearl drives Ridgewood at least three times a week. She's hoping for the completion of the resurfacing soon.

"I was thinking it was the weather but no it's not," said Emhovick. "They're just not coming back. They're not finishing it, and I mean there's wrecks. I mean holes like a foot deep".

Nearby on Plantation Boulevard, the pavement has been cut across the street. It is about two feet wide. There are about 10 of these starting at Ridgewood Road.

Residents say the work began about three weeks ago, but crews have yet to return. Since then drivers have been dealing with maneuvering the at least two inch deep ruts.

Keyshia Sanders, Manager of Constituent Services with the City of Jackson, said speed bumps will be installed in those locations where work started along Plantation Boulevard.

Sanders said sidewalks and curbs will be placed on Ridgewood.

The final phase of the repaving project will resume next week. No completion date was provided.

