Train strikes car near Northside Drive - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Train strikes car near Northside Drive

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Traffic is moving again after a train versus car collision on Triangle Drive and Northside Drive. 

The accident  happened around 4 p.m. Friday.

The the condition of the driver is unknown at this time, but the car did sustained significant damage. 

