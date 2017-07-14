Head on car crash sends two people to UMMC

A family thankful after learning their loved one made it out okay after being involved in a head on car collision. It happened just after three Friday afternoon off of Star Road in Rankin County.

"The motor is not even there anymore. It's up even with the dash," said Debora Keys.



Metal debris scattered across Jerusalem Church Road after two drivers crashed head on.



"The windshield is cracked and all the airbags deployed," added Keys.



Debora Keys said airbags and a seat belt is what she believes saved her niece's life.

Denise Turner was the driver of the gold car. Turner's family told us she had just left her job at Whitfield and was headed to her home in Mendenhall when the wreck happened.

"They had to use the jaws of life to get the driver of the white car out," said Rankin County Deputy Eric Mallery.



Mallery said that driver was then air lifted to UMMC.

"I know the white car you see behind us was in the wrong lane, but I could not tell you what car was traveling which way," added Mallery. "The accident re-constructionist, which I am not, is here in charge of the scene."



Turner was taken by ground ambulance to UMMC. Rankin County is still investigating what led to the crash.

The sheriff's office tells us there were no passengers in the cars and the victims' injuries appear to be minor to moderate.



"Just looking at the car, it's a blessing she made it out alive," said Keys.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.