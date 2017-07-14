Mississippi Organization promotes rail safety after deadly train vs car crash

A deadly train accident remains under investigation. It happened Thursday near the intersection of Boling and Bullard Street in West Jackson.

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Marcus Williams. 3 on your side's Patrice Clark talked to one organization about how to prevent deadly crashes.

“Trains are a lot closer than and moving a lot faster than what you think. When you look down the tracks it may look you have time, but you never have time and you should always yield to the train,” said Kim Sloan.

Kim Sloan is the executive director of Mississippi Operation Lifesaver. It is an organization aimed to promote rail safety. She says to hear of a deadly train accident in the capital city was heartbreaking.

“It's unfortunate, anytime there is a situation at a crossing. I wish this type of situation would make more people aware of the dangers associated with the crossing and going around the crossing is not a good idea.”

According the Federal Railroad Administration, there have been six deaths at active crossings since April. Not including the one in Yazoo City in June and this recent deadly train accident Thursday night in Jackson.

“In some situations it is newer drivers, but most of the cases we are seeing experienced driver, but one thing that may be a factor is sometimes you may get complacent. If it is an area that you are used or crossing that you are to go over on a regular basis,” said Sloan.

Sloan says trains cannot stop quickly enough to avoid a collision, so please stay alert, avoid distractions and never try to beat a train.

“Just pay attention. We talk about seconds can really make a difference and looking both ways in a situation when there is no arm and gate.”

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.