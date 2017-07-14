Alcorn State, Jackson State, and Mississippi Valley in SWAC Media Day spotlight

Alcorn State, Jackson State, and Mississippi Valley were dressed to the nines today. The SWAC center stage Friday for Football Media Day.

The Braves were picked to win their 4th straight East Division title. Lenorris Footman returns for his senior season, looking to avenge a loss in the 2016 SWAC title game.

The Tigers were picked to finish 3rd in the East. JSU has questions at QB, but no doubt on defense thanks to SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year Keontre Anderson.

The Delta Devils were picked to finish 5th in the East. Rick Comegy continues his long climb to turn around MVSU.

Watch a SWAC Media Day report above.

See more SWAC Media Day coverage here: http://www.msnewsnow.com/category/303028/swac-central?clienttype=generic

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.