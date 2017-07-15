Local businessman believes he has answer to Jackson's pothole problems

The owner of a Gluckstadt company believes he has the answer to Jackson's growing pothole problems.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba invited the press to a pothole filling demonstration by Jack Wilson Friday afternoon.

Wilson says his product, Megapatch, is environmentally safe, easy to apply and cost efficient.

Wilson also says the NASA based invention takes only 15 minutes to cure and is strong and durable.

"This is the only pothole patching product that will give a 100% guarantee that it works”, Wilson said.

Mayor Lumumba said, "We're not limiting ourselves to only one solution. We're gonna look at what are the best solutions for the city."

Wilson says this is the first time this product has been shown to a municipality.

His company, Mega Tek, also offers a 5-year warranty.



Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved