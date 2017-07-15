Zoo Ice Cream Safari attracts thousands of people

It was a big party, kid style, at the Jackson Zoo Saturday.

The Ice Cream Safari attracted thousands of people for a good cause.

Kids said, "Chocolate, chocolate, chocolate and strawberry."



Many different flavors of Blue Bunny served up to ice cream lovers of all ages amongst live music, a dunking tank and a jungle of animals.



One child said, "Fun, super fun."



One child said, "Okay, this is my favorite flavor because it's so delicious."



You might have seen a few familiar faces in the crowd. WLBT's Patrick Ellis and Fox 40's Melissa Faith Payne were helping scoop for a good cause.



Melissa Faith Payne said, "We decided to come out and help today because it was so hot Mike and I wanted to be apart of the hot weather and share the ice cream. We have so much fun at the zoo. It's a great time and a place for kids to come out and enjoy. If you're going to be out in the heat what better thing to do than eat ice cream."



Beth Poff said, "The money goes to help with zoo operations which is included in our educational department. The zoo is a non profit so we are always doing fundraisers. So, this one is really important for us."



Each business competitively scooped hoping to win over the hearts of Ice Cream Safari participants. Each person was able to chip in their token voting on their favorite flavor.



One child said, "It's the turtle from WLBT. It's right, they really are on our side."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.