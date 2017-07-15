Jackson firefighters extinguish early morning house fire

Jackson Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Saturday morning.

JFD Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said officials were called to the scene, in the 100 block of Shadowlawn Drive, at 9:19 a.m.

Firefighters checked the home and no one was inside.

Sanders said the fire was extinguished around 9:25 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

