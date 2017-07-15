Jackson firefighters extinguish early morning house fire - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Posted by Shderia Thompson, Digital Content Producer
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Jackson Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire Saturday morning. 

JFD Division Fire Chief Cleotha Sanders said officials were called to the scene, in the 100 block of Shadowlawn Drive, at 9:19 a.m. 

Firefighters checked the home and no one was inside. 

Sanders said the fire was extinguished around 9:25 a.m. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

