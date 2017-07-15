Vicksburg officials approve plans to upgrade aging water treatment plant

Vicksburg officials are taking proactive steps with their infrastructure issues and plans are in the works to help prevent another city-wide water outage.

“If there is no water, no one can function without water,” said Mayor George Flaggs.

Flaggs and the Board of Aldermen have approved contracts to give this nearly 50-year-old water treatment plant.

The plans include new pumps, tanks and new upgrades at the city's well field.

“We have a more efficient plant and the quality can be improved,” said Flaggs.

Flaggs also points out there were several electoral shutdowns last year at the facility. That's also about to change.

“What we're going to do is agree all our electrical systems that's when we have electrical outages the generators and other things can kick in,” said Flaggs.

The city is also planning to build another main water line that will be located on higher ground and run a different route to prevent water outages.

Back in May a water main break caused more than 20,000 customers to be without water for three days.

“We will have two source supply lines coming from the plant,” added Flaggs.

Residents are excited to hear about the improvements.

“I think it great because it's terrible to be without water for two or three days. You will manage but it's terrible. It's just not something that you're used to,” said one Vicksburg resident.

Mayor Flaggs the first round of upgrades will start at the plant next month.

