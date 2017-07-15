How to donate to U.S. Marines and Leflore County first responders

Donations are now being accepted for the U.S. Marines and the Leflore County first responders following the plane crash that left 16 service members dead.

In a Facebook post, MEMA posted a message on behalf of the Leflore County Emergency Management Director Fred Randle.

Donations will be accepted at North Greenwood Baptist Church at 615 Grand Boulevard in Greenwood.

For any questions about donations, please contact Pastor Jim Phillips at 662-392-3474 or Fred Randle, Leflore County EMA at 662-299-2600.

