JPD searching for car involved in business burglary

The Jackson Police Department is searching for a car involved in a business burglary.

According to a tweet from JPD, a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis with Mississippi license plate MCF 781 was involved in a business burglary at the Food Depot on Terry Road.

2000 Mercury Grand Marquis (MS tag MCF 781) responsible for recent business burglary of Food Depot on Terry Rd. Damage to the vinyl roof. pic.twitter.com/cgIns1pP1H — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 16, 2017

There is damage to the vinyl roof.

If you have any information about this car, please contact the Jackson Police Department.

