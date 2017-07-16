JPD searching for car involved in business burglary - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

JPD searching for car involved in business burglary

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department is searching for a car involved in a business burglary. 

According to a tweet from JPD, a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis with Mississippi license plate MCF 781 was involved in a business  burglary at the Food Depot on Terry Road. 

There is damage to the vinyl roof. 

If you have any information about this car, please contact the Jackson Police Department.

