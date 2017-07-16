MS high school grads could see new graduation requirements

Mississippi high school students could see new requirements for graduation beginning with the Class of 2022.

Starting in 2018-2019, the state Board of Education has proposed new graduation requirements that will provide Mississippi's high school students with the opportunity to earn academic or career and technical endorsements along with their traditional diplomas.

The endorsements are aimed at showing students' college preparedness or workforce readiness.

Jean Massey with the state Department of Education told board members Thursday that often parents and students are mistaken in thinking a high school diploma alone demonstrates college readiness. She says the idea behind the endorsements is to get parents thinking about the future.

The proposal also phases out the state's occupational diploma.

