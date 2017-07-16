MS high school grads could see new graduation requirements

See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
An Indiana woman decided not to let her cancelled $30,000 wedding to go to waste and threw a party for the homeless.More >>
Police say the car was parked and unlocked, and the boy could have been inside for hours.More >>
Police say the car was parked and unlocked, and the boy could have been inside for hours.More >>
Home Depot says the company has a strict policy that only trained personnel can engage shoplifters.More >>
Home Depot says the company has a strict policy that only trained personnel can engage shoplifters.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.More >>