Overwhelming response from volunteers helps as investigators continue their work in Leflore County

Marines and staff from various state and local agencies are still trudging through soybean fields looking for wreckage from the KC-130T that crashed last Monday.

Meanwhile, the state's giving spirit is being made clear.

"We talk about Mississippi being the hospitality state and folks in this part of the world wanting to do for other people," said North Greenwood Baptist Church Pastor Jim Phillips. "That has been expressly exhibited in so many hundreds, if not thousands, of people throughout the Delta region."

Less than 24 hours after the deadly crash, people were mobilizing, asking how they could help and what they could donate.

The Mississippi Baptist Convention Disaster Relief crew brought in a mobile kitchen and got to work.

"They're preparing breakfast.," noted Phillips. "This morning they fed just under 200. They fed about that many at lunch. We've served just as many as just shy of 500 at a couple of lunches this week already. Those are really supplies provided by the state convention."

Because military service personnel is being served, the government has told them they want to reimburse for those food costs and there are plans in the works to set up a contract for meals to be served at the nearby Mississippi Valley State cafeteria.

People quickly discovered where the command post was and started dropping off donations.

The overwhelming response has put them over the top of what they need but they have set up a drop off location at North Greenwood Baptist Church.

"A lot of times when something like this happens, three weeks, four weeks out the need is still present but people start to trickle away," explained Phillips. "This is not going to go away real soon."

Phillips wants people at home to know they may still need donations as the response continues.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to some of the victims' families, you can do so at this link.

