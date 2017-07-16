UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on I-20 in Clinton

The Clinton Fire Department and the Clinton Police Department responded to a deadly incident involving a car and a pedestrian on Interstate 20 and Springridge Road Sunday night.

According to Mark Jones with Clinton Police, the pedestrian, a 35-year-old white man from Clinton, was killed. The name of the victim is known and will be released pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities are urging motorists to travel slowly through the area as Clinton first responders clear and investigate the incident.

