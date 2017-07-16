UPDATE: Pedestrian killed on 1-20 in Clinton; use caution in area

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
The Clinton Fire Department and the Clinton Police Department has responded to an deadly incident involving a car and a pedestrian on Interstate 20 and Springridge Road.
According to Mark Jones with Clinton Police, the pedestrian, a 35-year-old white man from Clinton, was killed. The name of the victim is known and will be released pending notification of next of kin.
Authorities are urging motorist to travel slowly through the area as Clinton first responders clear and investigate the incident.
This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene and we will update this as more information becomes available.
