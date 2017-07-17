JPD: 10 arrested after weekend prostitution bust

Jackson police arrested ten men during a weekend undercover operation in the Capitol Street area.

All ten men were charged with prostitution solicitation and one was additionally charged with possession of cocaine/paraphernalia.

Here is a list of the ten people arrested and charged:

Ronald Battle- 69 years old

Bobby Felder- 37 years old

Alfred Yates- 57 years old

Donnie Grubbs- 62 years old

Kenneth Robertson- 57 years old

Aaron Gillum- 26 years old

Travis Austin- 24 years old

Richard Roscoe- 42 years old

Lorenzo Stanford- 33 years old

Kenny Parimon- 47 years old, also charged with possession of cocaine/paraphernalia

We are working to get more details on these arrests.

We will update as soon as we know more.

