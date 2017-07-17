Brilla FC will host PDL Southern Conference Championships

Press Release from Mississippi Brilla FC

After qualifying for the Premier Development League postseason, Mississippi Brilla has been selected by the PDL to host the Southern Conference Championships July 21-22 in Clinton, MS.

On Friday, July 21, #1 seed OKC Energy U23 will take on FC Miami City at 5:00 PM.

Immediately afterwards, hosts Mississippi Brilla FC will take on #2 seeded SIMA at 7:30 PM.

The winners from each match will meet in the Southern Conference Championship match on Saturday, July 22 at 7:00 PM.

All matches will be held at Clinton High School.

Tickets for all matches will be $5. Mississippi Brilla FC Season Passes will be honored for all matches.

