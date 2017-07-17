Brilla FC will host PDL Southern Conference Championships

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Press Release from Mississippi Brilla FC
After qualifying for the Premier Development League postseason, Mississippi Brilla has been selected by the PDL to host the Southern Conference Championships July 21-22 in Clinton, MS.
On Friday, July 21, #1 seed OKC Energy U23 will take on FC Miami City at 5:00 PM.
Immediately afterwards, hosts Mississippi Brilla FC will take on #2 seeded SIMA at 7:30 PM.
The winners from each match will meet in the Southern Conference Championship match on Saturday, July 22 at 7:00 PM.
All matches will be held at Clinton High School.
Tickets for all matches will be $5. Mississippi Brilla FC Season Passes will be honored for all matches.
