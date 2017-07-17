MS Dept. of Health reports third West Nile Virus case of 2017

Monday, the MS Department of Health reported its third human case of West Nile Virus for the year 2017.

The reported case is in Forrest County.

So far this year two cases have been reported in Forrest and Rankin counties. The MSDH only reports laboratory-confirmed cases to the public.

In 2016, Mississippi had 43 WNV cases and two deaths.

All Mississippians are potentially at risk – not just the areas where cases are reported.

Symptoms of WNV infection are often mild and may include fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, a rash, muscle weakness or swollen lymph nodes. In a small number of cases, infection can result in encephalitis or meningitis, which can lead to paralysis, coma and possibly death.

The MSDH gives some suggestions to protect yourself from mosquito-borne illnesses.

Use a recommended mosquito repellent that contains DEET while you are outdoors.

Remove all sources of standing water around your home and yard to prevent mosquito breeding.

Wear loose, light-colored, long clothing to cover the arms and legs when outdoors.

Avoid areas where mosquitoes are prevalent.

For more information on mosquito-borne illnesses, visit the MSDH website

