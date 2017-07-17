Nissan sets date for union election

The secret ballot election date has been set for technicians at the Nissan Canton Vehicle Assembly Plant, subject to NLRB approval.

During the election, which will take place on August 3 and 4, Nissan Canton technicians will decide whether or not to have the UAW become their exclusive representative for purposes of collective bargaining.

Nissan does not believe that UAW representation is in the best interest of Nissan Canton and its workers. However, it is ultimately up to the employees to decide.

“In Canton, Nissan technicians enjoy pay and benefits that are among the best in Mississippi, a safe work environment, and a history of job security that exceeds UAW-organized plants,” said Rodney Francis, HR Director at Nissan Canton. “Our success has been built upon the direct relationship we have with employees. Given the UAW’s history of strikes, layoffs and plant closures, it is clear that their presence could be harmful.”

Nissan will post election voting times and locations to ensure every Nissan Canton technician has an opportunity to vote and have his or her voice heard.

The Nissan Canton plant opened in 2003 and has created more than 25,000 total jobs statewide.

