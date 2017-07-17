Weekend prostitution sting aims to curb more crimes

Jackson Police say it wasn't just prostitution they were targeting in their operation over the weekend that netted 10 arrests, but a whole list of property crimes.

READ MORE: JPD: 10 arrested after weekend prostitution bust

"Along with prostitution, you have individuals that are sometimes victims of robberies, victims of carjackings and other crimes associated with prostitution which could include violent crimes as well," said JPD Commander Tyree Jones.

Police believe they can curtail drug and gun crimes as well.

No surprise, officers found narcotics and a weapon during their reverse sting that netted several arrests.

"We believe that conducting these type of operations also help the quality of life issues in this area as well," said Jones. "It doesn't look good when you have known prostitutes in this particular area, especially for the residents that are long time residents, not only just that, but it's not a good look for the city."

Jackson Police say they will continue to seek out and eliminate prostitution, likely targeting the prostitutes and their pimps in future stings.

They say sex for sale is a re-occurring problem with prostitutes often offering themselves up online, on websites like backpage.com.

Police hope these arrests send a clear message.

"This sends a message to individuals that attempt to solicit prostitution, not only in the Capitol Street area, but anywhere in the city of Jackson as well, you will be arrested," added Jones.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.