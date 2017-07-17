Mississippi Superintendent of Education will testify on Capitol Hill

Dr. Carey Wright, State Superintendent of Education in Mississippi, who is also president-elect of the Council of Chief State School Officers and U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Education and the Workforce, will testify on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

Dr. Wright has been invited to testify at the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Education and the Workforce hearing.

The hearing called, "ESSA Implementation: Exploring State and Local Reform Efforts is scheduled for Tuesday, July 18th at 9:00 a.m.

The state superintendent will share highlights of Mississippi's plan to implement the Every Student Succeeds Act.

Dr. Wright will also talk about the state engaged stakeholders to develop a plan that is tailored to the needs of Mississippi students, according to a press release from MDE.

