Meridian man accused of killing 3-year-old after she didn't get her numbers right

A Meridian man, charged with capital murder in the death of a 3-year-old child, was denied bond in court Monday.

Meridian police arrested Joshua Salovich on Saturday and initially charged him with felony child abuse.

Authorities told WTOK, in Meridian, that the child died from her injuries over the weekend.

Investigators said in Monday's hearing that Salovich confessed to detectives that he beat the 3-year-old child after she didn't get her numbers right.

According to WTOK, the victim is not Salovich's biological child, but that Salovich is listed on the birth certificate.

