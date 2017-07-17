Auto parts supplier to Nissan to invest $16M, add 100 jobs

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (AP) - A supplier to Nissan Motor Co. will add nearly 100 jobs in Mississippi, bringing its total employment in the area to about 600.

Calsonic Kansei, based in Saitama, Japan, said Monday that it is investing $16.3 million to move assembly of heating and cooling systems for Nissan trucks to a Gluckstadt warehouse owned by the Madison County Economic Development Authority.

Spokeswoman Tammy Craft says the Mississippi Development Authority is giving Calsonic Kansei $600,000 to improve the building's climate control and fire suppression systems. The Madison County Economic Development Authority is giving $60,000 for other building and infrastructure improvements.

Madison County is granting property tax breaks projected at $460,000 over 10 years, and on inventory projected at $256,000.

The company says new workers will make an average of $52,000 annually.

