Malone to change plea to guilty in Epps Corrections Corruption case

Teresa Malone, a defendant in the corrections corruptions scandal, is changing her plea to guilty.

Malone is charged with paying bribes and kickbacks to former MDOC director, Christopher Epps, in exchange for his influence securing MDOC contracts for AdminPros, LLC, a medical vendor monitoring and Medicaid eligibility services company.

Malone is accused of paying Epps, beginning in 2010 through 2014, cash amounts from 1-thousand to 17-hundred-50-dollars.

She was a paid consultant for AdminPros.

Malone is the wife of former state legislator Bennett Malone, who also chaired the state corrections commission.

