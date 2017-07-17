UPDATE: One person killed following crash on I-20 eastbound in Rankin County

One person is dead following a crash on I-20 eastbound in Rankin County.

According to Corporal Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, MHP was responding to a minor crash on I-20 eastbound at mile marker 62.

While investigating the crash, traffic began to back up in the eastbound lanes.

A Ford Ranger was traveling eastbound and did not see the traffic stopped ahead.

The Ford truck read ended a Honda Civic that was stopped for the slow moving traffic. After the impact, the pickup truck then hit another Honda Civic that was also stopped in the eastbound lane.

The pickup truck then overturned in the roadway and become fully engulfed.

The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the first Honda Civic died while being transported to the hospital.

The driver of the second Honda Civic sustained minor injuries.

The name of the deceased is being held pending notification of next of kin.

The crash is currently under investigation.

