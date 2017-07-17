UPDATE: One person killed following crash on I-20 eastbound in Rankin County, east of Brandon

One person is dead following a crash on I-20 eastbound in Rankin County.

According to Corporal Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, there are multiple wrecks near mile marker 62, just east of Brandon.

MDOT says the back up will last at least 50 minutes.

If you are traveling in this direction, it is advised that you take another route.

