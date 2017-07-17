Global automotive supplier expanding in Madison County - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Global automotive supplier expanding in Madison County

Posted by Marsha Thompson
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
MADISON COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

 A ribbon cutting was held Monday for the Calsonic Kansai warehouse. The company added 98 new jobs to the workforce.

A large warehouse on Old Jackson Road is where HVAC's and interior parts will be made for certain Nissan vehicles. The global automotive supplier already employs 500 workers at the Nissan plant. 

The company plans to expand this operation in Madison County in 2018.

