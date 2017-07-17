Water main break floods Belhaven street, damaging property

One of Jackson's oldest neighborhood's is feeling its age after a huge water main break flooded and blocked a street in Belhaven on Monday.

The eastbound lane of Riverside Drive in front of the Salvation Army building remained closed throughout the day.

Water was rising about a foot out of the ground Monday morning where that break occurred.

Riverside Drive literally turned into a river around 10:00 a.m. Monday when water from a ruptured water main broke ground and flooded the street.

There was a torrent of water coming from the median and filling Riverside between St. Ann and St. Mary Streets.

"It's in my garage, and it's blowing out our retaining wall," said John Fike who watched as water poured onto his Piedmont Street property.

Runoff from the break flowed down the street and into the rear of Fike's home.

He built a retaining wall around Belhaven Creek which flows through his back yard and was eroding the land in the 90's.

"Some of the upstream storm drains are stopped up and have been stopped up for some time, and when you're downhill you get this," added Fike.

Ron Welch has lived in Belhaven over 30 years and was surprised by the force of the water coming from the break.

"That's as big as I've seen in this area. I mean it was literally gushing," said Welch. "I came out this morning to take my daughter to the airport, and it was gushing. It was flooded. This whole area. This street, both sides and we were going to the airport and we called my wife to call it in."

City officials said a 16-inch line broke.

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba came to the scene and talked with residents.

"We wanted to see how it was affecting the residents. The city employees are on top of it," said Lumumba. "They've given me the information, letting me know what they're looking at at this time. So we just wanted to see how we could better serve the citizens and apologize for the inconvenience."

The water was shut off around 12:30 p.m..

The mayor said the city crews are preparing to make repairs.

Officials say residents in the Belhaven area near this break can expect a boil water notice as the work continues.

