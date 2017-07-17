Road rage leads to gunfire

Usually, when we think of road rage, we imagine someone yelling out swear words, maybe honking their horn. But on Lakeland Drive, road rage escalated to physical violence.

Steven Womack was headed down Lakeland Drive, going about his day as normal. He never expected to see someone pull out a gun at a red light.

"There's a bunch of buildings and businesses around, a bunch of cars," said Womack.

Flowood Police say a man got out of his car and approached another vehicle at a stoplight, then started screaming at the driver.

"The guy in the front car, he pulled his gun out and shot past him, I guess to give a warning shot," explained Womack.

An off-duty police officer nearby heard the gunfire, hopped out, and made the driver, 60-year-old Michael Crawford, drop his weapon.

Crawford is being charged with discharging his weapon in city limits.

As for the other man involved,

"[He] ran back to his car and jumped in it, and ran off. And I followed him and took a picture of his license plate," said Womack.

With Womack's help, police were able to identify the second suspect even though he got away, and they have a warrant out for his arrest.

He's being charged with assault, disobeying a Police Officer and driving with a suspended license. Flowood Police plan to arrest him on Tuesday.

"It's completely normal for drivers to experience anger behind the wheel, but we must not let our emotions lead to destructive choice," said Flowood Police Chief Richie McLuskey. "Don't risk escalating a frustrating situation because you never know what the other driver might do."

