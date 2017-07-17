JPD identifies victims of deadly double shooting

JPD is investigating a double shooting that left one dead and another injured on Leonard Court and Mill Street in Jackson.

The victims have been identified as 58-year-old Terry Hooker in critical condition at UMMC.

26-year-old Demonte West died because of a gun shot wound to the head.

West died at the scene.

