JPD identifies victims of deadly double shooting - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

BREAKING

JPD identifies victims of deadly double shooting

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

JPD is investigating a double shooting that left one dead and another injured on Leonard Court and Mill Street in Jackson.

The victims have been identified as 58-year-old Terry Hooker in critical condition at UMMC.

26-year-old Demonte West died because of a gun shot wound to the head.

West died at the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly