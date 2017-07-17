One dead, one injured after double shooting in Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

BREAKING

One dead, one injured after double shooting in Jackson

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Source: Raycom Image Bank Source: Raycom Image Bank
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

JPD is investigating a double shooting that left one dead and another injured on Leonard Court and Mill Street in Jackson.

According to a JPD tweet, one victim was transported to UMMC and one was killed on the scene. 

This is a developing story. We have a crew en route to the scene and we will update this as more information becomes available. 

