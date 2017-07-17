Police identify victims of deadly double shooting

JPD is investigating a double shooting that left one dead and another injured on Leonard Court and Mill Street in Jackson.

The victims have been identified as 26-year-old Demonte West and 58-year-old Terry Hooker. West was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Hooker is currently in critical condition at UMMC.

JPD investigating double shooting, Leonard Ct./Mill St. One victim transported to UMMC, one deceased on scene. PIO is responding for update. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 18, 2017

According to Commander Tyree Jones with the Jackson Police Department, the suspect is being described as a light skinned black male. Police believe he fled the scene in a gold Chrysler 300 and that a dark green Ford Expedition is also possibly involved.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

